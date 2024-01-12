Hong Kong Virtual Asset Rating Agency Announces Index Adjustments

According to Foresight News, the Hong Kong Virtual Asset Rating Agency (HKVAC) has announced the results of index adjustments for the HKVAC Core Index and HKVAC Market Index, which will take effect from January 19th. The HKVAC Global Large Cryptocurrency Index has added ICP, NEAR, OP, INJ, and IMX, while removing TUSD, BUSD, HBAR, FIL, and MKR. The HKVAC Large Cryptocurrency Index has added ICP, NEAR, OP, INJ, and IMX, while removing MKR, LDO, MNT, QNT, and ARB. The HKVAC Global Large Cryptocurrency Top 5 Index and Weighted Index will add SOL, replacing XRP. The HKVAC Global Large Cryptocurrency Top 10 Index and Weighted Index will add AVAX, replacing TRX.

