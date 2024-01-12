copy link
Bitcoin Layer2 Network MAP Protocol Secures Strategic Investment from LK Venture
Binance News
2024-01-12 07:25
According to Foresight News, the Bitcoin Layer2 network MAP Protocol has received a strategic investment from LK Venture, a subsidiary of Blueport Interactive. The investment was made through the Bitcoin network ecosystem investment management fund BTC NEXT. The amount of the investment has not been disclosed.
