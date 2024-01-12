Major South Korean Securities Firms Suspend Bitcoin ETF Brokerage Services

According to Foresight News, several major South Korean securities firms have temporarily suspended their brokerage services for spot Bitcoin ETFs. The list of suspended firms includes Samsung Group's securities division and Mirae Asset Securities Company. As reported by local news media Dailian, by the end of 2022, Samsung Securities managed assets of approximately $220 billion, while Mirae's assets under management were about $215 billion as of June 2023. This comes after South Korea banned domestic brokers from providing brokerage services for overseas Bitcoin spot ETFs.

