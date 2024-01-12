Former Terra CEO's Counsel Requests Delay in SEC Trial Due to Extradition Uncertainty

According to CoinDesk, counsel representing Do Kwon, the former CEO of Terra, has requested a U.S. court to delay the Securities and Exchange (SEC) trial against him and his former company. The reason for the request is that Kwon's extradition from Montenegro is taking longer than expected, and he may not be in the U.S. until February or March at the earliest. The trial is currently scheduled to begin at the end of January. Kwon's extradition process has been delayed as his counsel has successfully appealed a Montenegro high court's decision to extradite him to the U.S. or South Korea. The Appeals Court ordered a retrial due to procedural issues. In the U.S., both Kwon and the SEC have filed for summary judgment in their legal dispute, each asking a federal judge to decide in their favor without a trial, arguing that the opposing party has not substantiated their case sufficiently.

