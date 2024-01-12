copy link
Injective Protocol Treasury Deposits 320,000 INJ Tokens Into Copper
2024-01-12 05:30
According to Foresight News, Injective Protocol's treasury has deposited 320,000 INJ tokens, worth approximately $12.5 million, into Copper six hours ago. This move signifies the ongoing growth and development of the Injective Protocol ecosystem.
