Zapper Reveals 2024 Roadmap Including Wallet Terminal and New Social App

According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregation platform Zapper has released its 2024 roadmap. The roadmap includes plans to launch a wallet terminal, introduce a new social application, and expand to more networks, including non-EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) networks. Zapper's upcoming wallet terminal aims to provide users with a seamless experience for managing their digital assets. The new social application will enable users to interact and engage with the DeFi community, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing. The expansion to non-EVM networks will allow Zapper to broaden its reach and cater to a wider audience, further solidifying its position in the DeFi ecosystem. The platform's continued growth and development demonstrate its commitment to providing innovative solutions for the DeFi community.

