Decentralized Mobile Network Karrier One Secures Investment from Sui Foundation
Binance News
2024-01-12 04:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized mobile network Karrier One has received investment from the Sui Foundation to promote the development of its DePIN technology. Karrier One plans to integrate its Karrier Number System with Sui's zkLogin technology and subsequently launch the KONE token. Additionally, the company aims to release a test version of the Karrier Number System between March and April.
