LD Capital Establishes Solana Ecosystem Fund to Accelerate Projects

According to Foresight News, LD Capital has announced the establishment of a Solana Ecosystem Fund, which will focus on investing in Solana-based projects. The fund aims to accelerate more than 10 Solana ecosystem projects over the next year and assist in the migration of additional projects from its investment portfolio to the Solana ecosystem. Currently, LD Capital has invested in Solana ecosystem projects such as Render Network, Star Atlas, OpenOcean, Divvy, and Larix.

