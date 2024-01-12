ZetaChain 1.0 Mainnet Roadmap Announced with Upgraded Features

According to Foresight News, Layer1 blockchain ZetaChain has announced the roadmap for ZetaChain 1.0 mainnet, which includes upgraded features such as Omnichain DApp, Omnichain DeFi primitives, Bitcoin collateralization and DeFi integration, native token staking, re-staking and data availability (DA), aggregators, social gaming and identity, ZETA token utility, and ZetaHub. After the mainnet is officially launched, contributors and network participants in the ecosystem will introduce new protocol features and upgrades through governance.

View full text