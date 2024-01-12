copy link
Chinese Research Institute and Ant Chain Announce Open-Source Blockchain Domain Service System and Relayer
2024-01-12 03:14
According to Foresight News, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) Xinghuo Chain Network and Ant Chain have jointly announced the open-source release of their Blockchain Domain Service System (BCDNS) and Relayer. Developers can now access these services directly through the GitHub open-source community. BCDNS can be considered a digital identity system, designed to bind unique identities across different chains. The Relayer network plays a crucial role in blockchain cross-chain communication, ensuring messages are securely and reliably delivered from the source chain to the target chain.
