Chinese Research Institute and Ant Chain Announce Open-Source Blockchain Domain Service System and Relayer

According to Foresight News, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) Xinghuo Chain Network and Ant Chain have jointly announced the open-source release of their Blockchain Domain Service System (BCDNS) and Relayer. Developers can now access these services directly through the GitHub open-source community. BCDNS can be considered a digital identity system, designed to bind unique identities across different chains. The Relayer network plays a crucial role in blockchain cross-chain communication, ensuring messages are securely and reliably delivered from the source chain to the target chain.

View full text