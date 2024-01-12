Ethereum Core Developers Discuss Upgrades and EIPs at 125th Consensus Meeting

According to Foresight News, the 125th Ethereum Core Developer Consensus Meeting (ACDC) has concluded, with discussions focusing on the Cancun upgrade testnet and the inclusion of various Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) in the Electra upgrade. These EIPs include EIP-7002, EIP-6110, EIP-7251, SSZ-ification, EIP-6404, EIP-6465, EIP-6466, EIP-6914, and EIP-7549. The 126th meeting is scheduled to take place on January 25th at 22:00 Beijing time.

