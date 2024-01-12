SEC Approves 11 Bitcoin ETF Issuers, Including BlackRock and Fidelity

According to Foresight News, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the listing applications of 11 Bitcoin ETF issuers this week, including BlackRock and Fidelity. Four of these issuers hold asset management licenses in Hong Kong, but only BlackRock is an ETF issuer. A spokesperson for the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) stated that there has been no additional information since the circular issued in December last year regarding whether products approved by the US SEC would have a faster listing process in Hong Kong. The spokesperson did not reveal whether any issuers have submitted applications for issuing cryptocurrency spot ETFs to date. Currently, there are only three cryptocurrency futures ETFs in Hong Kong.

