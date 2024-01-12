Chibi Silly Dragons NFT Series Launches on Magic Eden, 1% of Sales to Be Donated for Regular Burns

According to Foresight News, Solana-based MEME Silly Dragon announced the launch of its NFT series, Chibi Silly Dragons, on Magic Eden. The company stated that 1% of each NFT transaction will be donated to sillyburn.sol for regular burns. As per Magic Eden data, the floor price for Chibi Silly Dragon is currently 91.08 SOL, with only 50 holders and no transactions yet.

