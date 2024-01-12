Web3 Game SIPHER Odyssey Opens Pre-Registration for Early Access and Updates

According to Foresight News, Web3 game SIPHER Odyssey has opened pre-registration, allowing players to sign up for early access and updates. The multiplayer looting shooter ARPG game, featuring Rogue-lite elements, is set to officially launch later this month. Sipher completed a $44 million funding round through a token public offering at the end of 2021 and had previously raised $6.8 million in financing months earlier, led by Arrington Capital, Hashed, and Konvoy Ventures.

