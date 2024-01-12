Optimism Announces RetroPGF Round 3 Funding Results

According to Foresight News, Optimism has announced the results of the third round of funding for RetroPGF, with a total of 30 million OP tokens allocated to contributors of public products for the Optimism Collective. RetroPGF primarily rewards individuals and projects that create infrastructure, tools, and content to promote the thriving development of the Optimism ecosystem. Foresight News warns readers to be cautious of fake accounts and phishing links appearing in the comments section of the announcement.

