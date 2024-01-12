copy link
Merrill Lynch Temporarily Not Supporting Bitcoin Spot ETF Trading
2024-01-12 01:11
According to Foresight News, reporter Eleanor Terrett states that Merrill Lynch is currently not supporting Bitcoin spot ETF trading. Sources say that Merrill Lynch is observing the status of ETF trading before deciding whether to change its internal policy that currently does not allow such products.
