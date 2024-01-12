Elon Musk Reveals Holding Dogecoin and SpaceX's Bitcoin Holdings

According to Foresight News, Elon Musk recently disclosed in a Twitter Space that he still holds Dogecoin (DOGE) and it is his favorite cryptocurrency in the industry. Additionally, Musk revealed that SpaceX holds a significant amount of Bitcoin. Musk's revelation about his personal holdings of Dogecoin and SpaceX's Bitcoin holdings highlights the entrepreneur's continued interest in the cryptocurrency market. Despite the market's volatility, Musk's support for these digital assets remains unwavering. As cryptocurrencies continue to gain mainstream attention, the involvement of influential figures like Elon Musk can play a crucial role in shaping the future of the industry. With his continued support for Dogecoin and SpaceX's investment in Bitcoin, Musk's influence on the cryptocurrency market is likely to persist.

