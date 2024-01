Discord to Lay Off 17% of Staff, Affecting Around 170 Employees

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, New York Times reports that gaming chat app developer Discord is set to lay off 17% of its workforce, affecting approximately 170 employees. Discord co-founder and CEO Jason Citron stated that the company needs to improve efficiency following a hiring spree in 2020.