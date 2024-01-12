copy link
Discord to Lay Off 17% of Staff, Affecting Around 170 Employees
2024-01-12 00:58
According to Foresight News, New York Times reports that gaming chat app developer Discord is set to lay off 17% of its workforce, affecting approximately 170 employees. Discord co-founder and CEO Jason Citron stated that the company needs to improve efficiency following a hiring spree in 2020.
