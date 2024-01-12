copy link
SOL MEV Bot Converts 703 SOL to 19,035 SOL in 20 Seconds
2024-01-12 00:44
According to Foresight News, Nightly founder Norbert Bodziony recently reported that a SOL MEV bot operated by 2Fast successfully converted 703 SOL (approximately $70,000) into 19,035 SOL (approximately $1.9 million) within just 20 seconds. Out of the total amount, 890 SOL were given to network validator Figment as a tip.
