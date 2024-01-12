copy link
Ripple Labs Requests Extension to Respond to SEC's Motion
2024-01-12 00:29
According to Foresight News, Ripple Labs has submitted a request for an extension to Judge Sarah Netburn of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The company is seeking to postpone its response to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) motion filed on January 11th until January 19th. Previously, Ripple's response date was set for January 17th.
