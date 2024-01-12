copy link
Grayscale Investments Submits Application for Bitcoin Trust Covered Call ETF
2024-01-12 00:29
According to Foresight News, Grayscale Investments has submitted an N-1A form to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to apply for the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Covered Call ETF. The ETF aims to provide current income while participating in the price return of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. It will not directly invest in digital assets.
