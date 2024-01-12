Buy Crypto
ZkLink Launches Whitelist And Community Token Sale

Binance News
2024-01-12 00:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, zkLink, a multi-chain transaction infrastructure based on zero-knowledge proofs, has announced the launch of its zkLink Explorer whitelist and community token sale. Users can apply for the zkLink Explorer whitelist before 20:00 Beijing time on January 16th to participate in the CoinList community sale. The whitelist will prioritize active community members and long-term supporters of zkLink. Users still need to register on CoinList's zkLink trading page to be eligible for the token sale. The zkLink community token sale registration is now open, with the sale registration starting at 01:00 Beijing time on January 12th and ending at 20:00 on January 22nd. The sale date is set for 02:00 on January 26th. A total of 31,250,000 ZKL (ERC-20) tokens will be allocated for sale, accounting for 3.125% of the total supply, with a token price of $0.15 each. The total supply of ZKL is 1 billion tokens, with 30% unlocked in the first quarter of 2024 and linearly released over the following nine months. The minimum purchase on CoinList is $100 worth of tokens, with a maximum purchase of $500, supporting USDT and USDC purchases. Residents of the United States, Canada, China, South Korea, and other jurisdictions are not eligible to participate. The ZKL token economy consists of 3.125% allocated for CoinList sales, 29.875% for community treasury allocation, 4% for liquidity reserve allocation, 22.5% for ecosystem development allocation, 20% for team & advisor allocation, and 20.5% for early private placement allocation.
