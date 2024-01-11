US Senator Elizabeth Warren Urges SEC to Enforce Anti-Money Laundering Rules on Cryptocurrencies

According to Foresight News, US Senator and Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren has criticized the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its legal and policy approach towards cryptocurrencies. She emphasized the urgent need for cryptocurrencies to comply with basic anti-money laundering rules, especially if the SEC intends to integrate them further into the financial system. Warren's statement highlights the growing concern among lawmakers and regulators about the potential risks associated with the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies. As digital assets become more mainstream, there is a pressing need for regulatory oversight to ensure the safety and stability of the financial system.

