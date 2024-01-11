Hashdex Awaits SEC Approval for Spot Exposure in Bitcoin ETF

According to Blockworks, Hashdex is waiting for final clearance from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before adding spot exposure to its bitcoin ETF. The Brazil-based asset manager filed in August to modify its Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) to a new fund, the Hashdex Bitcoin ETF, which would also hold bitcoin directly. On Wednesday, the SEC approved proposals by stock exchanges Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX to list 11 ETFs that would hold bitcoin directly, including Hashdex's. However, Hashdex's registration statement to convert the fund has not yet gone effective, which is an additional necessary step for the investment strategy change to be official. Hashdex stated on Wednesday that its 'listing rule' to complete the futures-focused fund's conversion to the spot bitcoin ETF had been approved. But in a 'correction' press release issued on Thursday, the asset manager clarified that the Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF does not currently hold bitcoin directly. The release states that at a later date, the fund will change its name and investment strategy to permit spot bitcoin in its portfolio. These changes will be effected by a registration statement that is currently under review with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. A Hashdex spokesperson declined to comment beyond the Thursday release.

