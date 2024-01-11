Bitcoin Core Developer Ava Chow Addresses Controversial Pull Request Closure

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin Core developer Ava Chow has provided a detailed response regarding her decision to close a controversial pull request (PR) by fellow developer Luke Dashjr. The PR proposed amending key open-source software that would have significantly limited the use of data-oriented applications like Ordinals inscriptions, also known as 'NFTs on Bitcoin.' Chow's decision to close the PR was met with mixed reactions from the Bitcoin community. In her response, Chow explained that she closed the PR because it was controversial and had no hope of reaching a conclusion acceptable to everyone. She added that PRs unlikely to achieve consensus should be closed. Chow also noted that the PR was locked due to the noise it generated, which negatively affected productivity and created a toxic environment for developers. She stated that her decision to close the PR was made independently after reading review comments from long-time contributors who provided technical criticisms and suggested that the PR should be closed. Chow acknowledged that she received backlash and comments from both camps within the wider Bitcoin community, but maintained that her decision to close the PR was not inappropriate. She emphasized that everyone is entitled to their own opinion on the matter.

