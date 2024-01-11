Buy Crypto
Bitcoin Miner Outflow Reaches 77-Month High Amid Positive Market Trend

Binance News
2024-01-11 17:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Bitcoin miner outflow has reached a 77-month high despite an overall positive trend in the crypto market. On-chain intelligence firm CryptoQuant reported that the 'Miner Outflow' metric showed the outflow of Bitcoin from mining pool wallets not seen since August 2017. Although the outflow metric doesn't directly monitor funds transferred from miners' addresses to crypto exchanges, it provides a general indicator of sentiment, with increased outflows suggesting reduced overall holding. The outflow occurred during a period when Bitcoin experienced large price movements, particularly after the SEC approved 11 spot BTC ETFs in the United States. This historic victory for the industry led to the prospect of massive inflow in the Bitcoin market, pushing the asset's price higher and causing Bitcoin to skyrocket to over $49,000 for the first time in almost two years. Meanwhile, Bitcoin's network hash rate reached a record high near 550 Exa hash per second (EH/s) this new year, before settling a little over $511 EH/s. With an increased hash rate, Bitcoin's price remains a crucial factor in determining how many miners remain operational. A decrease in Bitcoin's price would inadvertently translate into more machines turning off the network, and the difficulty will adjust lower. As a result, the Bitcoin network will adjust as several players exit the mining game, freeing up space for other participants who continue to mine BTC. Larger BTC miners are expected to expand their operations while maintaining the network and capturing the potential upside if the asset's value increases significantly in the weeks and months following the halving.
