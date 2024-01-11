copy link
Zkfair Discord Suffers Hacker Attack, Community Members Warn Against Phishing Links
2024-01-11 16:13
According to Foresight News, multiple community members have reported that Zkfair Discord has been targeted by hackers. They are urging users not to click on any phishing links related to ZKF airdrops.
