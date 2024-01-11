Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Grayscale Bitcoin Fund's Discount to NAV Shrinks to 0% as ETF Conversion Begins

Binance News
2024-01-11 15:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Grayscale's bitcoin fund (GBTC), the largest bitcoin investment vehicle, has seen its discount to net asset value (NAV) shrink to 0% for the first time since February 2021. This comes as the company received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday to convert the fund into a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which began trading on Thursday morning. The fund had traded at a discount to the price of the Bitcoin it held since February 2021 and hit record lows of nearly 50% in December 2022. GBTC’s discount to NAV began to narrow significantly as expectations of an ETF approval surfaced last summer and also on rising bitcoin sentiment. Prior to the SEC’s approval to convert the fund into an ETF, the discount had fallen to as low as 5.6% on Monday. Sean Farrell, head of digital asset strategy at FundStrat, said that GBTC converging to NAV is a huge relief for the space and a symbol of the industry's move into a new stage of maturation. The reason behind the discount was due to the nature of the fund. GBTC acted similar to a closed-end fund, which meant it lacked the inherent arbitrage mechanism that enables market makers to create or redeem shares at their discretion. Farrell explained that the bitcoin always existed in the trust but the lack of a redemption mechanism led to the massive discount to the underlying asset value. Now that the fund has been converted to an ETF, Authorized Participants are able to create and redeem ETF shares at NAV, tethering the market price of the ETF to its NAV, said Matt Kunke, crypto research analyst at GSR, in an interview with CoinDesk. As a result, the premium/discount will likely only vary by a few basis points from par moving forward. Looking forward, Farrell noted that it will be interesting to see how the discounts to NAV on Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE) perform now that the probability of an eventual spot ether ETF approval has risen. Farrell believes that chances are the discount closes quickly.
View full text