Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Could Impact Price and Miner Valuations, Say Analysts

According to CoinDesk, investors should consider the potential impact on the bitcoin (BTC) price following the approval of spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to a research report by broker Cantor Fitzgerald. The approval is seen as a landmark milestone in bitcoin's history, with significant implications for long-term price appreciation. Analysts Josh Siegler and Will Carlson believe the approval acts as a major demand shock to the market, occurring a few months before bitcoin's recurring supply shock: the halving event expected in April 2024. During a bitcoin halving, miners' rewards are reduced by 50%. The authors suggest that bitcoin miners represent an attractive investment opportunity for equity investors seeking a way to access the long-term bitcoin adoption trade, with levered upside and theoretical hedged downside. They also believe that the spot ETFs could have a substantial positive impact on bitcoin miner valuations. Investment bank H.C. Wainwright & Co. views the spot ETF approval as a historic moment for bitcoin and miners, as ETFs provide both retail and institutional investors with a familiar and regulated investment vehicle, significantly expanding access to the world's largest cryptocurrency. Analyst Mike Colonnese expects significant incremental demand for BTC via these newly approved spot ETFs.

View full text