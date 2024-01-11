FTC Extends Filing Deadline for Fortnite Players Seeking Refunds from Epic Games Settlement

According to Decrypt, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has extended the filing deadline to February 29, 2024, for Fortnite players seeking a share of the settlement with Epic Games. The game creator settled multiple claims with the FTC last year regarding privacy issues and alleged deceptive practices that led players to spend money unintentionally. The settlement page was launched on Tuesday, allowing eligible Fortnite players to register for a refund. Additional details can be found on the FTC website. The refunds come from a $245 million portion of the overall $520 million settlement package, which relates to the so-called 'dark patterns and billing practices' that Epic Games incorporated into the game. To register for a refund, players must connect an Epic Games account and meet certain criteria. The process is a refund, not a return, so players will not lose any in-game items as a result of enrolling. Eligible players include those who were charged for unwanted items between January 2017 and September 2022, users who received a credit card charge after a child made an unwanted purchase between January 2017 and November 2018, and anyone whose account was locked by Epic Games for contesting charges via their credit card company between January 2017 and September 2022. The final refund amount is yet to be determined, as the number of claims will influence how the $245 million is divided among users.

