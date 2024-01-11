copy link
create picture
more
Bitcoin Spot ETF Trading Volume Reaches $1 Billion
Binance News
2024-01-11 14:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the trading volume of Bitcoin spot ETFs has reached $1 billion. This milestone highlights the growing interest in cryptocurrency-based financial products among investors.
View full text