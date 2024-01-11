copy link
create picture
more
StarkWare CEO Uri Kolodny Resigns, Co-Founder Eli Ben-Sasson Takes Over
Binance News
2024-01-11 14:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Uri Kolodny, CEO and co-founder of StarkWare, has resigned from his position. However, he will continue to serve as a board member for both StarkWare and the Starknet Foundation. Co-founder and president of StarkWare, Eli Ben-Sasson, will take over as the new CEO.
View full text