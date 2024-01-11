Layer1's Berachain Opens Public Testnet Artio to the Public

According to Foresight News, Layer1's public blockchain Berachain has opened its public testnet, Artio, to the public. Berachain is a meme-driven project built within the Cosmos ecosystem, with its developers primarily being pseudonymous cryptocurrency developers who identify themselves online with cartoon bear images. Berachain employs a proof of liquidity (PoL) mechanism, and all protocols that receive governance votes through Berachain will be provided with liquidity providers by BGT. BGT holders can burn their assets in exchange for an equivalent amount of BERA tokens. Previously, Foresight News reported that Layer1's public blockchain Berachain completed a $42 million financing round in April 2023, led by Polychain Capital.

