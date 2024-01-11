Bitcoin Layer 2 Network Bitfinity Raises $7 Million at $130 Million Valuation

According to Foresight News, Bitfinity, a Bitcoin Layer 2 network, has completed a $7 million token financing round at a valuation of $130 million. This includes approximately $1 million in seed funding in 2021 and a $6 million growth round completed in June last year. Bitfinity is currently in the testnet phase and plans to launch its mainnet later this month or in early February. Bitfinity aims to grow its team to around 25 people in the coming months after the mainnet launch and the establishment and development of its ecosystem. Bitfinity is an EVM-compatible Bitcoin Layer 2 network based on the Internet Computer protocol.

