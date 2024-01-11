Bitcoin Spot ETF Listing Could Occur Within Days of Approval, Says 21Shares Co-Founder

According to Foresight News, Ophelia Snyder, co-founder of cryptocurrency custody firm 21Shares, stated that the listing of a Bitcoin spot ETF could happen within days of its approval. However, measuring the impact on the market may take several months. Wealth management firms must follow various processes before they can add an ETF to their approved distribution lists, and fund managers need at least 90 days to process new additions to their approved allocation lists.

