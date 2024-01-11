copy link
Worldcoin's World ID Verification Reaches New High in Argentina
2024-01-11 13:16
According to Foresight News, Worldcoin has announced that the number of World ID verifications in Argentina has reached a new high of 500,000. In late December, there were nearly 16,000 Orb verifications in a single day, setting a new national record. Currently, over 1% of Argentine users have verified their World ID, which is close to the milestones achieved in Chile (1.5%), Spain (0.8%), and Portugal (2.5%).
