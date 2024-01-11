copy link
Stablecoin Company Circle Secretly Submits US IPO Application
Binance News
2024-01-11 13:03
According to Foresight News, stablecoin company Circle has secretly submitted an application for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The news was initially reported by Reuters.
