Cathie Wood Estimates 25% of Financial Net Assets in Bitcoin
Binance News
2024-01-11 12:50
According to Foresight News, Cathie Wood, also known as 'Wood Sister,' stated in an interview that excluding companies and real estate, roughly 25% of financial net assets are in Bitcoin. This highlights the growing significance of the cryptocurrency in the global financial landscape.
