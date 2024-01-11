Helium Farm Introduces Three Mining Plans with Daily Rewards Based on HNT Market Price

According to Foresight News, Helium Farm has launched three mining plans that offer daily rewards based on the current HNT market price. The Shared Plan has an annual fee of $79, with an estimated daily return of 0.05 to 0.18 HNT. The Mobile Plan has an annual fee of $435, with an estimated daily return of 0.40 to 1.10 HNT. The Advanced Group Plan has an annual fee of $3,765, with an estimated daily return of 4.10 to 10.9 HNT. All plans come with zero maintenance costs, including installation and hosting services, ensuring seamless mining throughout a 24-hour work cycle.

