SkyBridge Capital CEO Plans to Purchase US Bitcoin Spot ETF

According to Foresight News, SkyBridge Capital founder and CEO Anthony Scaramucci revealed in an interview with CNBC that he plans to purchase a US Bitcoin spot ETF. He believes that the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should be considered a watershed moment for Bitcoin. Scaramucci also suggested that Bitcoin could potentially reach a new all-time high by the end of this year and possibly break through that high around this time next year.

