copy link
create picture
more
SkyBridge Capital CEO Plans to Purchase US Bitcoin Spot ETF
Binance News
2024-01-11 12:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, SkyBridge Capital founder and CEO Anthony Scaramucci revealed in an interview with CNBC that he plans to purchase a US Bitcoin spot ETF. He believes that the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should be considered a watershed moment for Bitcoin. Scaramucci also suggested that Bitcoin could potentially reach a new all-time high by the end of this year and possibly break through that high around this time next year.
View full text