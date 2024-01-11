Bytom Mainnet Set to Close in January 2024, Urges Users to Complete BTM Migration

According to Foresight News, BytomDAO has announced on platform X that the Bytom mainnet will close on January 12, 2024, at 17:00, urging users to complete their BTM migration as soon as possible. In November last year, BytomDAO released its roadmap and announced the suspension of BMC services. At the same time, according to the new whitepaper published by Bytom, the Bytom chain will transition to the AI track, focusing on the combination of decentralization and AI. This transition will also promote the implementation of DAO governance mechanisms and the launch of the AI ecosystem fund.

