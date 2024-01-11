AOFverse Secures Significant Grant from Arbitrum Foundation for Blockchain-Powered Mobile Gaming

According to CoinDesk, AOFverse, a leading mobile gaming studio, has received a significant grant from the Arbitrum Foundation. The company plans to revolutionize mobile gaming with blockchain technology, focusing on Web3 integration and user education. Their game, Army of Tactics, is gaining popularity with over 4 million TikTok followers, and the AFG token is designed to enhance community engagement. This partnership aims to create a blockchain-powered metaverse, setting new standards for the gaming industry. AOFverse's collaboration with the Arbitrum Foundation demonstrates the growing interest in incorporating blockchain technology into various sectors, including mobile gaming. The grant will help AOFverse further develop its innovative gaming solutions and expand its reach in the market.

