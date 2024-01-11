Pendle Adds Limit Order Functionality to DeFi Yield Protocol

According to Foresight News, Pendle, a DeFi yield protocol, has introduced a limit order feature for its users. With this functionality, users can place buy limit orders, which will trigger a request to purchase tokens when their price falls below a specified level. Conversely, sell limit orders will only execute when the token price is higher than the set limit. Successful limit orders allow users to earn a portion of the weekly ARB rewards for each individual liquidity pool based on their trading volume. Currently, the limit order feature is only available on Arbitrum, but it will be supported on other chains in the future.

View full text