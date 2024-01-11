Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

EU Banking Regulator Holds Public Hearing on Stablecoin Issuer Guidelines Under MiCA Framework

Binance News
2024-01-11 11:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the European Union's banking regulator, the European Banking Authority (EBA), held a public hearing on Thursday to discuss its proposed operational guidelines for stablecoin issuers under the upcoming Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework. Officials urged the public and industry members to engage with them to ensure the rules are accurate. The EU finalized the first comprehensive framework for crypto regulation in a major jurisdiction in 2023, set to take full effect in December. Since then, the bloc's regulators, including the EBA and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), have been consulting on their rules and guidelines for crypto issuers and firms as mandated by MiCA. The EBA is responsible for creating a single rulebook under MiCA for stablecoin issuers and will later elaborate on related policies supervisors must implement. During Thursday's hearing, EBA policy officials discussed proposed guidelines for issuers of asset-referenced tokens (ART), which MiCA defines as crypto that references the value of one or more official currencies or assets to maintain stability. The hearing covered EBA proposals for the first batch of guidelines on internal governance of stablecoin issuing companies, requirements for management, compliance, remuneration, and disclosures for conflicts of interest. Isabel Vaillant, EBA director of prudential regulation, emphasized the importance of dialogue during the hearing, while another official highlighted the need for input from various stakeholders. The EBA is set to host similar hearings next week, with several of its open consultations closing later this month. Feedback from the consultations will be used to finalize its rulebook.
View full text