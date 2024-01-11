copy link
Cryptocurrency Liquidations Reach $103 Million in Past 12 Hours
Binance News
2024-01-11 10:27
According to Foresight News, data from Coinglass reveals that approximately $103 million worth of cryptocurrency has been liquidated across the network in the past 12 hours. Among these liquidations, $62.79 million were short positions.
