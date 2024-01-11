Bit.Store Announces Support for Brc20 Ecosystem and Launches Crypto Cards

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency card issuer Bit.Store has officially announced its support for the Brc20 inscription ecosystem. This will allow users to make large deposits with Brc20 inscription-based cryptocurrencies on their crypto cards. The first batch of supported cryptocurrencies will include ORDI, SATS, and RATS. Users can use these crypto cards for online and offline consumption worldwide, promoting the real-world application of cryptocurrencies. Bit.Store Card has already launched four virtual card combinations issued by VISA and Mastercard. Users can now use these cards for shopping on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and AliExpress. Additionally, the crypto cards also support paid subscription services on platforms like X, Facebook, ChatGPT, Google Play, and Apple Store.

