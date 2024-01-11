copy link
Morpho Blue Launches on Ethereum Mainnet with Two Trading Pairs
2024-01-11 09:29
According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Morpho has announced the launch of Morpho Blue on the Ethereum mainnet, introducing two trading pairs: wstETH/WETH and wstETH/USDC. The initial rewards for the wstETH market include 1.4 million MORPHO tokens and 132 wstETH, which will be distributed over a three-month period, with rewards gradually increasing during this time.
