Morpho Blue Launches on Ethereum Mainnet with Two Trading Pairs

According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Morpho has announced the launch of Morpho Blue on the Ethereum mainnet, introducing two trading pairs: wstETH/WETH and wstETH/USDC. The initial rewards for the wstETH market include 1.4 million MORPHO tokens and 132 wstETH, which will be distributed over a three-month period, with rewards gradually increasing during this time.

View full text