METIS Price Surges Over 34% Within A Day
Binance News
2024-01-11 08:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, METIS has experienced a significant increase in its value, reaching 113 USDT. The current price is 112.6 USDT, representing a daily increase of over 34%. This surge in price highlights the growing interest and demand for the cryptocurrency.
