METIS Price Surges Over 34% Within A Day

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, METIS has experienced a significant increase in its value, reaching 113 USDT. The current price is 112.6 USDT, representing a daily increase of over 34%. This surge in price highlights the growing interest and demand for the cryptocurrency.