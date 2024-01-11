copy link
ABCDE Prepares for Deep Involvement in Bitcoin Ecosystem with Focus on Layer2
Binance News
2024-01-11 08:51
According to Foresight News, ABCDE co-founder Du Jun has announced plans to deeply participate in the construction of the Bitcoin ecosystem, with a focus on Layer2. Upon the launch of the project, Du Jun will reveal a Bitcoin address equivalent to 50 million U, dedicated to the development of this project.
