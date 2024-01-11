copy link
ENS Breaks Through 20 USDT, Reaching New High Since October 2022
Binance News
2024-01-11 08:33
According to Foresight News, the price of ENS has surpassed 20 USDT, currently trading at 20.7 USDT. This marks a new high since October 2022, with a significant increase of over 47% in the past 24 hours.
